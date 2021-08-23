Transcript for Biden holds press conference following FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine

Good afternoon. Today. They've hit another milestone key milestone. In our nation's Fred against Covance. Food and Drug Administration the FDA. Announces fully concluded. His stated it's now it's a thorough independent scientific review. After a strict process if TA is reaffirmed. It's findings after Pfizer co in nineteen vaccine is safe and effective. And the FDA has given his full and final approval. So let me say this loudly and clearly. If you haven't if you wanted to million Americans. Who said that they will not get the shot. When it Santo has full and final approval of the FDA. It is now happened. The moment you're waiting for is sheer it's time shooter go get your vaccination. Can get it today. Today. It's an important moment or Freddie against the pandemic. And I want to thank the acting commissioner Janet woodcock and the entire team in 58 for their hard work. Doctor woodcock is a true professional she's a career scientists who served under Republican presidents and democratic presage. She's ensured that in the the team and a follow the signs about law. They looked at stadium mountains of clinical data and clinical trial data. And the safety and efficiency dad and concluded without question the vaccine was safe and effective. For emergency use in December that same thing we've got throw shots and arms at the time 350. Million in the United States. And billions across the world they kept pouring over this data the FDA approval. Is the goal standard. Tennis I just said now it has been grant those have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now. Vaccination is free it's easy it's safe and it's effective. And it's convenient. For 90% of Americans. There's a vaccination site less than five mile sooner home. You can get the shot without an appointment so please. Get your shot today. There is no time to waste. The delta Verne is dangerous in spreading. Causey in a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Passed a pandemic at the unvaccinated. And while we're starting to see initial signs that cases may be decline in a few places. Nationwide cases are still rising. Especially mommy unvaccinated. Across the country virtually all Covert ninety hospitalizations and deaths continue to be a mommy unvaccinated. That's worse in states where vaccination rates are overall low but even as states where many people are vaccinated to unvaccinated are still at risk. Me be clear. Our cases were vaccinated people do get cove in nineteen. But there are far less common and unvaccinated people can cover ninety the most important thing for conditions are far less severe. The overwhelming majority people. In the hospital of Covert nineteen almost all those dying from Covert nineteen are not vaccinated. Not actually are fully vaccinated. Most shots. Plus two weeks. Your risk of severe illness cove a nineteen is very very very low. I know that parents are concerned about Covert nineteen cases among their children. I'm redressing this who was secretary. Of Akron are moved to discuss how we get our kids back to school safely. Cases among children are still rare. And severe cases among children are very very rare. But I know the parents are thinking about their own kids. It's not as reassuring as anyone like it to be. So let me say this is parents to the parents. As you have the you have the tools you have the tools to keep your child safe are. Content to. Of those tools above all are available to you want make sure that everyone around your child. Who can be vaccinated. Is vaccinated. Parents adults teens. To. Make sure your child is masked. When they leave home. That's how we can best keep our kids safe. As I said before. The pandemic in the unvaccinated is a tragedy that is preventable. People are dying and will die we don't have to so please. Please view haven't gotten your vaccination. Haven't gotten vaccinated. Two and it could save your life who lives of those who love. Now the good news is that people are getting vaccinated. For the past several weeks my administration is impose new vaccine requirements on federal workers. The armed forces. People work on federal medical facilities. And nursing home workers. Governors Mears in private sector leaders have done the same. We've also encouraged new incentives. For example in some states. You get a hundred dollars to get actually. These new requirements to senators are accelerate vaccination is once again. You just hope. We can put this don't have burned behind us in the weeks ahead. There are three facts everyone should know about where we are in this fight against this pandemic. First. He that is a delta variant has ravaged the unvaccinated. The tests have climbed disinclined to the death rate is still 70%. Lower than it was last corner why. Because we did such a good job actually and those most at risk. Senior citizens. America is about 54 million senior citizens. About fifty million haven't really haven't had gotten at least one shot. It's almost 92%. Secondly. Overall weekly new vaccinations are up more than 56%. From where they were a month ago. Last week. We saw a record of vaccinations. More than one million shots today for three straight their threw three straight days. This a first time this has happened since June. Six period shots the last seven days. The highest seven day total in over a month and a half. Remember. Remember where we are trying to get 70% of the people over eighteen at least one shot. Well we've not only gotten that done. And gotten seven he would pursue that everyone aged twelve on roller church. That's over 200 million Americans. And over a 170 million are now fully vaccinated. Third. States of the mighty be our senior vaccination rates grew faster. In fact in Alabama. Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi. More people got new vaccinations. In the past month. In the prior two months combined. Progress we're making on vaccinations now he's gonna produce results Luis. The city of fully vaccinated the soon to be protect. Accorded to experts from the Yale school of public health. The pace of our vaccination effort has saved over 100000. Lives. And prevent more than 450000. Hospitalizations. This critical progress. We need to move fast. As I mentioned before. I'm impose vaccination requirements that will reach millions of Americans. Today I'm calling on more country more companies tests and the private sector to step up its vaccine requirements. That'll reach millions more people. Her business think I'm nonprofit leader. Stater locally. Who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations. And calling you now to do that required. Do it I didn't last required employees to get vaccinated. Or face strict requirements and as I said last week vaccination requirements have been around for decades. Students'. Health care professionals our troops particular require. Receive vaccination grant immunity from polio. Smallpox measles mumps rubella. In fact reason most people America not worry about polio smallpox measles mumps rubella today is because of vaccines. Can only make sense to require vaccine to stop the spread of Covert nineteen. With today's FDA full approval. Here's another good reason to get vaccinated. So. Please get Paxson who now. If you go to new vaccines. Dot com vaccines dot com. Or. Text your zip code 24388294388. To not. You can find a number of vaccine sites near you just minutes away cream get your shot without an appointment. All around the world people want these vaccines here in America for free convenient and waiting for him. So please go today. For yourself. For your loved ones your neighbors for your country. I'll close this. We're in the midst of wartime effort to be just hand him. It's one of the biggest and most complicated challenges and our history. And is based on an unparalleled. Vaccination program. That is saving lives and pianist Cyrus. It's a vaccination program and security is back. To our loved ones and no way of life we were used. It's happening. It's couldn't keep happening. If you help helps our economy. Gets every movie keeps screwing. Together we made significant progress in just seven months we just had to finish the job. Science. Fax and conference. Together. Together as United States of America. So please get vaccinated today. God bless you all make out protect Richard thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.