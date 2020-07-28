Transcript for CDC Director Robert Redfield in his own words

Well my hand my faces a court ruling him you know I think. Some people say that. I seem to be calmer now. I wasn't always that way as though is very. I think. Over the top tense. Because actually believe that if it was sort of all on your shoulders. You know so I think having faith knowing that. You know that we're not in this along you know we have to be honest and maintain their integrity. We have to do the best we can't or another missile. And I have they have strong case that. That. You know our nation's gonna get through this we're gonna learn from upward better from it. And I think he would be more beneficial for us to come together and unite. And then and realize though lower different we have a common goal which is to control this pandemic. So I think my face on mile card and actually Morse and in my face I think my wife's face. Because she's really been the strength. To remind me that I you have faith when sometimes I'm wondering. And because there are challenges to think about it you train all your life. For job. You don't know what's gonna come on your watch though what kept me up at nine. Was the concern of respiratory pandemic. Now I had something that might become a pandemic. And yes there's been mistakes you know I'm a big a fan of Teddy Roosevelt. I have a quote over my desk and both moment. And the Lannan and and then him in my office. And it is says you know nevermind the critic and I am of the paraphrase it but the credit goes for the man or woman that's in the arena all bloodied Ahmard. News who fails comes up short. But at the end of the day they have the possibility of knowing high achievement. And if they fail they fail while daring greatly and that's the way got to take it I mean. If I got too preoccupied with the critics right now. It would be paralytic. If considered an honor and a privilege to be given a chance to be in the arena. And yes yes we fail. We're in and doing the best we can. And we're trying to make the best judgments McCain. And I'm sure there's going to be a cloning of time. And three for five years for people who go back and to post more rooms. But I wish now we would come together. And recognize as he the possible that we can be to spend them. You know the most important thing to do that and I ask the American public again. We're not powerless. We don't have to wait for a vaccine although I think we're going to be successful. A sooner than many people thing we have the most powerful weapon. And her hands right now and it's it's an enormously powerful. It's just a simple. Flimsy. Mask. This virus. Can be defeated. If people just Wear a mask. Right social distance washing your hands. We want to control this outbreak I mean everybody. To basically embrace. Face conference. I mean if we did that for 4681012. Weeks and we held in an washed her hands. We would paralyzes for us.

