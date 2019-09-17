Transcript for CDC opens emergency operations center as vaping-related illnesses, deaths rise

Want to turn to Atlanta next where the Centers for Disease Control. Has started emergency operations to deal with the problem of dating in this now puts. At and recent hurricanes that's an indication of how seriously the CDC is now taking this and ABC's Steve Boson Sami is there with the latest thing. Hello to air and there has been yet another. Death associated with the use of south of Fresno California they're sharing very few details at this point let's say they have another debate being death another person. Who was struggling to breathe who did not make it. The US Centers for Disease Control here in Atlanta. Is getting together it's best minds activating an emergency operations center here in response. To the number of people who are suffering from lung illnesses. Because they believe. Of cigarette product. And another 380 cases of lung illness reported across 36 states and the US Virgin Islands it is likely that this case in California. Will be death. Number seven. Health officials from coast to coast are now encouraging. What's causing people to get sick Erin. ABC's Steve Rosen Sami from Atlanta where the Centers for Disease Control has begun emergency operations on taping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.