Transcript for A CDC panel is meeting today to decide on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The CDC panel deciding the future of the Johnson Johnson vaccine the panel could decide to keep the vaccine on hold cleared for use with a safety warning. Or revise certain groups of people to avoid that particular vaccine emergency physician ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian Sutton. Joins us now for more on this doctors and how important is that Johnson & Johnson vaccine to it is race to get America vaccinated. And how important do you think this decision is. It's incredibly important what people have to understand is that he roll out of this vaccine specifically to Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides tremendous benefits in particular communities were vulnerable. As a Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a long shelf life is easy to create and more accessible to those who may not be accessible to the vaccines that regard deep freezing stalwarts like Internet and buys there. As far as this decision didn't really and it and it went ahead I want to make sure that we are in on this point earlier this is a rare occurrence that we are seeing and it really is to develop guidelines that clinicians like myself can have regarding patients may have symptoms after the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It's about the AstraZeneca vaccine which is similar vaccine to Johnson & Johnson can tell us any story of the future it is likely that the recommendations that will result today will result in. Basically. Guidelines. Based on age and risk ratification as. These fifteen cases have been with particular groups. You hoping that the decision from the CDC today how do you feel about it. What am I personally am I'm hoping because there every day that we cause this vaccine in stocks the availability of this vaccine to those who need it. And as we know the risk of code in nineteen regarding hospitalization data and even clotting is far greater than what we've seen in these rare case and so what I hope today is that they come to some formal conclusion that allows this vaccine to continue to be rolled out to those who needed. The doctor sudden I want to ask you about something that has senator Ron Johnson Republican of Wisconsin said in a radio interview yesterday he said that. He sees quote no reason to be pushing vaccines on people arguing that there are bad that their distribution should be limited. And he asked quote if you have a vaccine quite honestly what do you care is your neighbor does or not. So how do you respond. Two that kind of argument lot of people might feel the same way you know if you have a vaccine that's fine what why do you have to be you know worry about whether or not ideal one. So person. It is a physician and I hope that myself and my neighbors stay alive and that has appointed these vaccines there as we have seen on the efficacy results in all vaccines currently available within the United States. Prevent hospitalization and death and that is our goal when we rolled his ex out of vaccine out to millions of people who need it. As far as caring about one another you know that's the central idea of my entire living as a physician. And so for me personally I do not want to see another case code of nineteen that could have been prevented by the use of the vaccine. And that continues which is why I continue to you to encourage sexy news among every one of my pieces. It is now there are questions still about whether or not people who are vaccinated can transmit the virus even if they're protected from getting sick for comment. And related to that I'm sure whether we need to be wearing masks outdoors or all good for fully vaccinated what's your take on the. This is something that we call evolving data and as time goes on we'll get more information regarding the possibility of viral transmission after a vastly. Outweigh these risks and so we just need to focus on that right now. What do you think has been doing it to Wear masks outside or can we start to leave those in our pocket. So we started to have this discussion and I think it's a really important discussion right now many scientists are coming into the play in making statements such as. The risk that we see in outdoor environments is a lot lower than that indoor environments. What I like help everyone understand is if you making this decision regarding whether or not you should Wear masks are a couple of things that I would check before I would do that number one in your community. How widespread are prevalent as the virus currently and you can easily check out with the kind CDC young days. Number two are you any area that is crowded and you're having close contact within six feet of others and then number three is that area ventilated is that outside. I think that if you qualify for an area that is Apollo it isn't crowded and it's highly ventilated and outside in your vaccinated I personally don't think that you need to be wearing a mask in that situation. But of course you want to make sure that the rate of incidence of these code in nineteen virus in your community is low. And again we wanna decrease our wrists as much as possible and the little leopard when a masked and have a great benefit. I just know it's happy thank you. Thank you.

