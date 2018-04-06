Transcript for Chemo may not be necessary for breast cancer patients: Study

We turned out to a major health headline a landmark new study finds most women with the most common form of early stage breast cancer can safely skip chemotherapy. The finding could spare 70000. Americans a year from the ordeal and the expense of pima. It's the largest study ever done about breast cancer treatment. Had two main finding is that at least 70% of early stage breast cancer patient's may not need chemotherapy while battling the disease. It's welcome news to those who've experienced it. I had nausea I also then lots I'm here to tell like the worst flu ever had. And you. Absolutely no energy the study used a gene tests done on to books to help decide whether a woman would benefit from chemo or if they could receive hormone therapy. Using this test researchers found that chemotherapy did not at any benefit in survival rates are re occurrence for most women. The researchers say some women fifty and younger in high risk groups might still need chemo this is for. A woman at intermediate risk for that cancer to wrecked car. So we used to say for that group of women in terms of chemotherapy better safe than sorry this trial using this tight but genetic test lets us ceded those women. You will do fine with out chemotherapy. And spare all of the stuff that comes along with that. Doctor Ashton tells us the G test used in the study is widely available and it's covered by insurance most of the time. The cost about 3000 dollars.

