Childhood RSV cases rising, overwhelming pediatric hospital wards

ABC News medical contributor Dr. John Brownstein joins ABC News Live to talk about the reason for the uptick in cases and the threat of an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases this fall and winter.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live