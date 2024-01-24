Children with genetic deafness have hearing restored with gene therapy: Study

Children with hereditary deafness regained their hearing thanks to a first-of-its-kind gene therapy, a new study finds.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live