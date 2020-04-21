-
Now Playing: How a shortage of sand could delay coronavirus vaccine l FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: This retiring nurse got a surprise going away party
-
Now Playing: Self-isolating at home during COVID-19 crisis led these friends to launch big ideas
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: The latest coronavirus developments we’re watching
-
Now Playing: Helping Hands: Laura Dern
-
Now Playing: Essential workers around the country are going to great lengths for the rest of us
-
Now Playing: How a country music duo are helping to fight COVID-19
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Tennessee governor will not extend stay-at-home order
-
Now Playing: New Orleans hospital celebrates 1,500th COVID-19 patient discharge
-
Now Playing: Doctors warn of mystery coronavirus symptom called 'COVID toes'
-
Now Playing: This father recovered from COVID-19 after his family had said their final goodbyes
-
Now Playing: LISTEN: Audio shows Trump misrepresented MD governor's comments on COVID-19 testing
-
Now Playing: Thomas Rhett releases new song during novel coronavirus shutdown
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: In Denmark, slow return to normal for students
-
Now Playing: Outbreaks reported at meat plants in 7 states
-
Now Playing: High number of COVID-19 patients have blood clots