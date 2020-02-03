Transcript for Coronavirus precautions

Return now to the growing impact of the corona virus here at home and around the world is d.s before busy travel season begins from travel to sports officials are trying to stay ahead this growing threat. From the big dance. Arts. To spring break. That rotavirus is now threatening cell of the biggest gatherings at the year as fears of spreading the illness forced organizers to rethink major events. They national college players association is now urging the NCAA to consider banning fans. From attending training teens in this month. Setting up a scene similar to this soccer match in Italy last week where the stands were empty. Meanwhile Penn State is the latest university to cancel school sponsored events in Asia and Europe tying with spring break for me it's a disease you need to be attention. A around the world Ed ends and large groups have been banned in hard hit cities. In South Korea Sunday services were held on lying incident in church while France has banned public gatherings of more than 5000 people. Forcing parents to cancel the city's half marathon regions have even switch to shaking hands because they're traditional kiss on the cheek is deemed it too risky. According to experts a spring break trip could be a bad idea even if you avoid crowds we don't know what this is gonna look like in two weeks into months in six months more airlines area away even change and cancellation fees for cell flights to Europe. Because of the uncertainty. If you're traveling internationally potentially because of these disruptions which changed day today not being allowed back in the country your not being allowed out of that country. Officials in Florida are meeting this week to come up with a safety plan for spring break it they say they're treating the virus like eight. Hurricane threat mile you think you have the virus don't just walk into your doctor's office call ahead and make sure they can actually.

