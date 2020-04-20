COVID-19 Hip-Hop PSA

More
A popular hip-hop PSA created to help inspire children, teenagers and families to wash their hands and follow other pandemic safety protocols is going viral.
0:40 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 Hip-Hop PSA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"A popular hip-hop PSA created to help inspire children, teenagers and families to wash their hands and follow other pandemic safety protocols is going viral.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70245158","title":"COVID-19 Hip-Hop PSA","url":"/Health/video/covid-19-hip-hop-psa-70245158"}