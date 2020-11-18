Transcript for COVID-19 outbreak traced to 300-guest wedding

Yet and county Health Department sent at the wedding was held in the hangar used for potatoes it was in between rich though and knows a sleek in the middle of nowhere. And was held in Adams county those -- been eighteen cases are spreading pretty quickly to other counties. Wedding ceremonies are currently limited to thirty people the one on November 7. It was just armed nation. Nowhere. Gregg county health officials said more than 300 people showed up my understanding is that families and altered from now. Individuals and cited for any different counties at least that. Information we've EC. This invitation Adams county Health Department released today inviting people to the wedding. Actress it isn't exactly an event and we're trying to prevent from taking place. Gregg county has lynch forty Covert cases and two outbreaks to the event at times it really is what they've heard it offers better. You have a lot of people indoors. Most together. Adams county has reported three so far which isn't helping them slow the spread. And right now. Our number is actually over housing cases per hundred pounds. Her fourteen days. That's incredibly high eleven hunter coping eighteen cases have been reported in Adams county since the beginning of the pandemic. Grant county over 3700. And so this the is is very frustrating to help. Increase numbers and it makes our job a lot aren't. Not even know that wedding was held ten days ago that is county Health Department said for anybody who attended the she'd get tested as well as quarantine for the full fourteen days. Reporting Adams county Caitlin nap for news now.

