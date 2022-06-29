Data shows food insecurity disproportionately affects LGBTQ+ community

ABC News' Reena Roy reports on how Laura Choate, director of a food pantry, experienced homelessness and hunger as a child, a reality for many in the LGBTQ+ community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live