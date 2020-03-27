Transcript for Dating while quarantined

Singles hoping to find their perfect match this year may feel like they have hit a rough patch amid the coronavirus pandemic. But your dating life doesn't have to come to a complete halt. Even during time of social video exchanges are the new frontier. Here to tell us what we need to know, is dating app the league, Amanda Brad forth. Amanda, thanks for being with us. This is counterintuitive. How dagting has been affected by this you're going to give us a surprising answer. It's surprising that it's quite busy out there. We're seeing unprecedented levels of engagement both in terms of logging in, users who may have logged once or twice during this period are logging in multiple times a day. We're seeing users who were ghosting people are responding to people at unprecedented levels. People have adopted our video features. We're seeing that people are really looking for connection and support during this time. It's showing up in the data for sure. And for anyone who's hearing you and ready to take the plunge, you have some tips for video dating. Look first-date great. Yes, also surprising that you shouldn't wear your pajama bottoms on your first video date, even though you can. But really dress like you would for ra regular date. Head to toe. Whether it's to kind of create more confidence in yourself but to show the other person, hey, I'm willing to put pants on for you. That's how we joke about it. And lighting is everything. Yes. Low wattage, dim light that's always a little bit more flattering. Another thing we say, try to share an experience during that date, whether it's playing words with friends, watching a YouTube video and pressing start at the same time. We have had users go to Instagram live concert and pretend like they're going to a concert with each other facetime. Treat it like a real date. Even though this is a really tough time and scary time for everyone, it's actually an unique time to get to know soon on an emotional level. That's important when you're dating. We had some of the other tips up there, have a back pocket topic not the pandemic, give a power compliment but not about looks. And you mentioned to share an experience. It's important to talk about something other than the pandemic even though that might seem possible right now. Yeah, it can be easy to dwell on it. Touch on it, of course, it's top of mind. Get to know the person, what they're passionate about it. I think it's easy to kind of spend time to talk about what we're reading and seeing in news every day. Don't sacrifice the time you have with the person and try to find out something deep about them if you can. I see a reality show out of this. Date in the pandemic in video and when this is all over you can finally meet in person. Very exciting. We do have some couples that are on like week four, five of not having seen each other but falling in love. I told them we'll follow up with them and see how it goes in the real world. We'll check in with you on that. Amanda Bradford, thanks for joining us. Coming up here -- such a

