Transcript for This day in history: Sept. 28, 2000

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the pill to terminate pregnancy RU 486. The debate about abortion is more furious in the United States and any other country in the world. There's already been a major campaign to keep the peel off the market or at least severely restricted. It will be on the market in a month. We begin with a ABC's Lisa stark is in Washington has indeed these have been a furious debate. Absolutely Peter there have been they years of controversy and delays. Despite this the FDA commissioner today insisted. That her agency's decision to approve the abortion pill was based purely on science here's what she had this day. We used. Its science. To absolutely ground our decision as we do in every product we approve. Politics played no role in this nor should it. Those on both sides of this issue reacted to the announcement as one might expect this is a historic moment for American women and four at our reproductive health care in this country so. I'm delighted I am pleased that the science is finally triumphed over the politics we did feel it's a very sad day for Americans on board children and certainly for the mothers who take our euphoria sex. With every RU 46 abortion an unborn child dies. The medication which will be marketed as miss the practice in the United States has been widely used in Europe and Asia for over a decade. More than 500000. Women have taken it overseas. In the US over 7000 women took part in clinical trials. The drug works to block a hormone needed for pregnancy. Mr. practices followed by a second drug a few days later which causes contractions to expel the embryo. It must be used in the first seven weeks of pregnancy. The whole process takes a number of days involves three doctor visits and is not painless. Doctor Eric shaft directed some of the clinical trials. The effectiveness racism ranged around 96 to 97%. In about two three or 4% of women have required. A circle intervention for different reasons. Those reasons include severe bleeding and incomplete abortions. So the FDA today impose some conditions doctors who used the pill must be able to perform the surgery needed to deal with these complications. Or have arrangements with other doctors who can do sell. Also doctors must be able to determine that the woman is in the early stages of pregnancy. And does not have a Tubal pregnancy a pregnancy outside the uterus. And abortion wouldn't miss a sex is expected to cost at least as much as a surgical abortion hundreds of dollars. And because of the controversy over this drug the FDA. And dank go laboratories that's the company that will market the drug in the US. Had taken a very unusual step. They are keeping the name and the location. Of the company that will actually manufactured. The drug secret that will not be revealed. Peter thanks very much Lisa.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.