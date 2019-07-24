Death rates increasing for U.S. adults aged 25 to 44: CDC

More
Between 2012 and 2017, the rates for white and black people aged 25 to 44 increased 21% each for both groups, while Hispanic people of the same age range saw a 13% rise.
0:27 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death rates increasing for U.S. adults aged 25 to 44: CDC
Death rates are rising for young and middle age Americans up according to new research from the CDC. Rates for black and white people between the ages of 25 to 44 increase -- 1% I was from 2012. Detroit seventeen Hispanic people on that same age range over the same period of time solid 13% increase. Researchers say the opening Lloyd epidemic in suicide. Have reduced a life expectancy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Between 2012 and 2017, the rates for white and black people aged 25 to 44 increased 21% each for both groups, while Hispanic people of the same age range saw a 13% rise.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"64533795","title":"Death rates increasing for U.S. adults aged 25 to 44: CDC","url":"/Health/video/death-rates-increasing-us-adults-aged-25-44-64533795"}