Transcript for Death rates increasing for U.S. adults aged 25 to 44: CDC

Death rates are rising for young and middle age Americans up according to new research from the CDC. Rates for black and white people between the ages of 25 to 44 increase -- 1% I was from 2012. Detroit seventeen Hispanic people on that same age range over the same period of time solid 13% increase. Researchers say the opening Lloyd epidemic in suicide. Have reduced a life expectancy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.