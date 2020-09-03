Doctors using AI to track coronavirus outbreak

More
A team in Boston is using machine learning to track the coronavirus.
1:02 | 03/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctors using AI to track coronavirus outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"A team in Boston is using machine learning to track the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69494420","title":"Doctors using AI to track coronavirus outbreak","url":"/Health/video/doctors-ai-track-coronavirus-outbreak-69494420"}