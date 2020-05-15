Transcript for What Dunkin' Donuts is doing for front-line workers

We're back now as the country real means two things that have been fueling a lot of Americans through this pandemic weather on the front lines are holding down the boarded home. Coffee and tasty treats our next guest is something of an expert in this area. Duncan brand CEO Dave Hoffman is here to talk about Duncan's cope and relief initiatives and some of the big safety changes. At the counters a thousands of Duncan locations at thank you so much for being with us and start by telling us. What Duncan is doing to help those Frontline workers each and every day. Yet they say be for. Happiness you know we're we're so grateful to those heroes. That are there for us and you know our focus really has been on the health and safety of our crew and guess. And in doing the right thing in in the communities were served we made early decision to choose people over profits during all of this. You know early on we work closely with the health care officials and but also engaged our. Our customers and then asked them what they expected from Duncan in terms of a safe environment you know as you know. Duncan has been getting America running for seventy years and we continue to do that during all of this. We just and a different safe safer environment. Than in the past and so look for us going forward it's all about giving the guests. Access to the brand on their terms over the way they won its that they can continue to get their great cup but Duncan coffee. Yeah and so that as the country now reopens more and more people going back to work talk about what the plan is for Duncan how will the stores look. And how old they served people in these times. Yes you are Montrae in the early days Amy was you don't know what's gonna remember an overreaction. But people never forget an under reaction so we accelerated into the safety measures very early gloves masks. Let's see glass guards. Our brand standard we just recently shipped a parental monitors. To everyone up our restaurants. So that was critical that safety was Paramount throughout all of this. And look we work closely with our franchisees who are small independent business owners. That live in the communities that they serve and it was don't they wanted to make sure that they remained open during this so that they could. Serve the communities in the first responders and let all of them know that they had their backs during this time. Yet an end and those small businesses small franchise owners certainly it felt the impact. This pandemic despite many of them being able to stay open talk a little bit about bat. Yet you know our. Our franchisees have been so critical and you know took it to this whole thing in. Look I'm really proud of what they've done in the communities that they serve you know look we're so grateful to our heroes our first responders. It was important to them that they got involved with the hospitals. Our franchisees have delivered products in a doughnuts and coffee to almost 300. Hospitals across the country during these times. No we feel like it's our role. To spur to little joy and try to put a smile on people's faces and made it even know for moms and dads this has been tough with. Kids trapped in their homes and look they put together the franchisees that put together do it yourself. Decorating donate kids. On the dog inside and then on the best inside do it yourself. Sunday making kits so that's been important end. Look even today is Friday so it's free donut Friday. At Duncan if your perks member and we just feel like our role. Is to try to put a smile in and try to bring some hope to people during these difficult time. Some yet did I feel like full disclosure here you might have put a smile on my face today with the Dunkin' donut that I may or may not have eaten before it came on the set so. Thank you very much for joining us and thank you for all you're doing Dave Hoffman we appreciate it. Thank you Amy.

