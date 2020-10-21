El Paso hospitals, funeral homes pushed to the brink by COVID-19 surge

More
ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from El Paso, Texas, where there’s been a 500% increase in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.
6:52 | 10/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for El Paso hospitals, funeral homes pushed to the brink by COVID-19 surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:52","description":"ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from El Paso, Texas, where there’s been a 500% increase in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"73726053","title":"El Paso hospitals, funeral homes pushed to the brink by COVID-19 surge","url":"/Health/video/el-paso-hospitals-funeral-homes-pushed-brink-covid-73726053"}