Excedrin temporarily stops production

More
The drug’s maker found problems in how ingredients were measured in Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine.
0:15 | 01/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Excedrin temporarily stops production
Finding some types of its address at your local drugstore may be our real headache the drug's maker found problems and how the ingredients from measured. And as a result it's temporarily stop production of Excedrin extra strength and Excedrin migraine but other accent and products are still available.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The drug’s maker found problems in how ingredients were measured in Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"68423523","title":"Excedrin temporarily stops production","url":"/Health/video/excedrin-temporarily-stops-production-68423523"}