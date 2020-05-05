Transcript for Face masks becoming a point of contention

Another dispute over a mask and Michigan ended with the death of a security guard and now three members of one family. Face murder charges police say a mother tried to spit on the security guard at a Family Dollar store when he confronted her because her daughter wasn't wearing a mask. She laughed but her husband and son came back. And the son allegedly shot the guard in the head. It is incredibly sad that. In this crisis. That this life was lost and I asked settlements beginners. Do the right thing keep their wits about them. Husband and son are still on the run.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.