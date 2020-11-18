-
Now Playing: US crosses 250,000 coronavirus deaths
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: FDA approves 1st at-home COVID-19 test
-
Now Playing: FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 test for at-home use
-
Now Playing: Delta Air Lines will keep its middle seats open
-
Now Playing: New mom returns home after COVID-19 scare
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 testing before socializing
-
Now Playing: How you can lower your bad cholesterol level
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccines near authorization stage amid high test demands
-
Now Playing: How diabetes disproportionately impacts women of color
-
Now Playing: How the keto diet changed this woman's life
-
Now Playing: Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity treating COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton’s major Vanderbilt donation supported COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Hospitals in Italy overwhelmed by COVID-19 second wave
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 testing lines grow across US before the holidays
-
Now Playing: Do appetite suppressants really work?
-
Now Playing: More than 86% of doctors are burned out by COVID-19: Survey
-
Now Playing: This dad used fitness to redefine the ‘dad bod’, and set an example for his daughters
-
Now Playing: Moderna announces COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 restrictions announced across the US