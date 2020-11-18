Transcript for Families recount COVID-19 diagnosis of now deceased children

And those that don't deletion Alan called by pictures and airline yes irk air and Chong light and let them out and eat. Top ten every possible machine. No cotton. Should Adam. Our. Eating. Wrong and tying mountain. And handling. And are. In Eagan wound and. Learn news. And being. PE Aaron. And a longtime act. You're okay along. And night and up. And then eaten look at I'll bet now. All. Oh my. God. Laugh. I'll take it had beaten and handed her a bit then where they went to school that was. Required by the university. Still. Great scene a lot of his friends are known of his friends having a game. You know correctly that a couple weeks so I guess I was an overly concerned and action is only within a couple weeks. His roommate had gotten a bit and until. His roommate last went home for a little bit and then. Shortly thereafter. Michael started experiencing symptoms. You know Michael loved life he plays a cactus lake. Really have been. She always wanted to be at Gartner Evers she. Little she ran around their. Fisher Price that the scope. Right us of such. Terrible. Terrible disease. That's our. Friends this court. My husband felt. Pretty much. Quite yet with her and held there and you know talk to her statement aren't waiting until they scare tactics terror. Later. And and the rest. She parents. You know your your your your shocked you just don't clean and this happened. Well I just want to each get there. Eighteen years old and that his future had about it that part of it. It's hard to record radio around that he well people attacks. It's a horrible horrible horrible disease. His rap chart wise. And it's it he has heard and at least. Eight whole. Idol in my heart my husband's heart but our children's. Her siblings. They ever get this thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.