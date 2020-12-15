Transcript for FDA authorizes ‘emergency authorization use’ of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine: Part 6

Now, finally, there seems to be some legitimacy to the phrase, "There's light at the end of the tunnel." The CDC's recommendations is that in phase one, there should be three groups of people who were offered the vaccine first. At the top of phase one, phase 1-a involves health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Beyond that, into January, we'll see essential workers, and that could represent, you know, those who work in grocery stores to front line firefighters, to teachers. And then any adult living with a chronic medical condition that places them at high risk for complications or death from covid-19. If you look ate one, that's well over a hundred million PEOP already. It's ultimately up to each state, to each governor, to figure out a plan our how to allocate and implement these vaccines. And it will be a complex process. But it's really important that we inject a note of caution into this. Typically, vaccines are studied for much longer periods of time to look at safety before they're widely distributed. So, it will be very important that the companies continue to do trials. Come March, April, the fda will now have six months of safety data to go along with how well it works. There won't be mass distribution of vaccines until March or April. Back in September, only 51% of Americans said they would take the vaccine. Now more than 80% of people say they will eventually take the vaccine, which is very good news. Epidemiologists say you need to have between 70% and 80% of people vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. Pfizer was the first company to cross the finish line, but there are many others, and maybe their vaccines will work even better or they'll be more efficient or they'll be easier to administer, easier to ship around the country and the world. Moderna is up next for emergency authorization, but next jeer, Johnson and Johnson, novavac and astrazeneca may all come online, as well. We developed wi the CDC and operation warp speed the vaccine finder tool. It will be made available for the U.S. Public at the beginning of next year. You go on to the website, you put your location in and you'll be able to see where you can go and get that vaccine. The spots that are closest to you, whether they're grocery stores, pharmacies or clinics. It's certainly possible that by Christmas we will be reporting more thaououble the case rates we are seeing now. We cannot say, hey, yay, now there's a vaccine, we can all go back to normal, yet. Because we've got to get a large amount of our population vaccinated. We still need to mask, and socially distance, and wash our hands. Vaccines in and of themselves don't save lives. Vaccination does. There are many questions that remain about manufacturing capacity, the ability to distribute equitably and efficiently. I think at some level, you do have to praise the administ and congress for G forward $24 billion to do this. That was a leap of faith on their part, and that faith is going to be rewarded. Progress in rich countries will be pretty dramatic even by summer of 2021, but for the entire world, it will probably be out sometime in 2022. I think history will see thishievement, the development of a covid-19 vaccine, as the dawn of a new era in vaccines. You have the unsung heroes, the scientists and researchers who spent day and night working on the development of a vaccine that will have its place in history. That is unprecedented, not just here in the United States, but worldwide and that's a big deal. I hope history will look back on this time a time that really tested all community, but that we came together to fight a common enemy, this pandemic, and not each other. I think what we've done is show the world that it's okay to be bold and to stand up and say, we can do this. Hey!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.