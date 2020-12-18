Transcript for FDA panel recommends Moderna’s vaccine for authorization

Epidemiologist ABC news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein now for more on this doctor wrapped in what is good this potential for a second vaccine. Mean in a practical sense for us. Right so it's it's an incredible I'd onto what we already have rights of this advisory panel now. You know like we saw last week is has sagged and that does not teach staged an effective Ricci minimal side effects. It's likely gonna get approved today or tomorrow and then risks are you shipping happening over the weekend. Meeting king is now over how its second vaccine in the arms colleagues. I'm an accident means so much right beacon in this Darren about seeing you know that it be stored warmer temperatures minus four degrees shirts. 94. Nikki refrigerator for thirty days vs why she did you lose access in the supply chain and you know that there are so many Frontline workers. And Ballmer population in many parts of the country that we consider to be backs he does that improve our citizens can be. So much especially in the places that are facing the toughest parts of this pandemic right now. And vice president Penn said that all goes well vaccines will be available for twenty million Americans by the end of this. Month how significant is that. It's very significant effect could actually happen and I think that you know everyone it's expecting that that is possible remember we've only had two million out this week. And we're expecting me about eight million out next week that's another ten by the end of year he get that twenty million number remember that's. Logistics thank you get to the backseat in the arms people and yeah I think that's a tall order and I think it's an RTG. To a certain degree. Yes there's going to be a lot of vaccine a lot coming out in January maybe fifteen million people get the vaccine that means that we have to Neitzel hyper vigilant as vice president has said. He's coming weeks in terms of pizza public measures. Undergo right. And how concerned are. You about the difficulties with shipping this vaccine it and the confusion over allocation. Yeah I you know I. Both concern but also no surprise right arm there are immune systems like figures are being developed right were sort of building the plane as for why it right ouch and if you start to get oral BIT systems is complicated network of federal and state and so I'm not surprised that there's some confusion -- allocations and everyone is trying to get its act now there's some miscommunication and that how her perch on you know some challenges he's he's an initial challenges in storage and all. My point here is that every worker to learn more. System's long proved to learn from some decency and that's who we shall I won't get better and better through these logistics so I have optimism that we're gonna start seat cramped up and action teaching and go away. I was certainly helps and actor John Brownstein thank you.

