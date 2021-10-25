FDA panel set to meet Tuesday to vote on Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children&rsquo;s Health, Dr. John Brownstein, discusses rollout and if parents should have their children get the flu shot at the same time as their COVID vaccination.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live