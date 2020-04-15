How to not feel overwhelmed and anxious during the pandemic

More
Rachel Hollis, a New York Times bestselling author, podcaster and motivational speaker, shares her self-help tips and why we must find joy in a time of crisis.
4:09 | 04/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to not feel overwhelmed and anxious during the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:09","description":"Rachel Hollis, a New York Times bestselling author, podcaster and motivational speaker, shares her self-help tips and why we must find joy in a time of crisis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70163744","title":"How to not feel overwhelmed and anxious during the pandemic","url":"/Health/video/feel-overwhelmed-anxious-pandemic-70163744"}