Florida hospital becomes overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge

More
Dr. Hiren Mehta described the unbearable conditions inside UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
2:19 | 08/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida hospital becomes overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"Dr. Hiren Mehta described the unbearable conditions inside UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"79440771","title":"Florida hospital becomes overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge","url":"/Health/video/florida-hospital-overwhelmed-covid-19-surge-79440771"}