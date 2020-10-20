Transcript for Front-line worker urges people to take the virus seriously

Has covered nineteen cases and Hoss position surge across the country health care systems are really feeling the pressure is Matt told us one nurse from Salt Lake City. Tells us she's deeply saddened when she hears that there are Americans across this country who are still questioning. If Kobe Mankins even real she's urging people she's urging the nation to take this pandemic six. And yeah. It breaks my heart. To see. My teens my clinical teams. And can be asked to do more and more every day. To care for patients. Who are some of the sickest that we've seen them. Parent and that are completely isolated from their families they can they can't happen in evaluating Barron when they're in the icu or in the issue care unit. We have patients. Who are dying alone. I was the only people their bedside is fair and is there isn't team's fan because they can't have Stanley and because coverage nineteen you can't imagine the emotional. Or physical. Turn it's stringing them that we're putting on our health care providers and include prepared teams are now is astronomical. And not sustainable and they cannot continue to do this. This case I. For as long as we are looking at the trajectory of cutting nineteen for our country isn't the realistic and when her parents and 89 need to weenie. Everybody to join and acting governor. To take it seriously to undress. And what it is doing to people's war ships and come together to help us. You get through this.

