-
Now Playing: What are the risks of not getting the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Half of Americans now fully vaccinated as delta variant surges
-
Now Playing: United becomes first major US airline to require employees to be vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Texas hospitals face staffing shortages as nurses say they’re burned out
-
Now Playing: Sturgis, SD motorcycle rally renews fears of a potential COVID super-spreader event
-
Now Playing: How to navigate through fear and anxiety
-
Now Playing: New study reveals how COVID-19 affects kids
-
Now Playing: Biden touts jobs report numbers, but says there is more work left to be done
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: United Airlines joins list of companies requiring worker vaccines
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: US hits 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for 2nd time in a week
-
Now Playing: United Airlines joins list of companies requiring worker vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin opens up about her treatment after lung cancer surgery
-
Now Playing: FDA's booster shot plan expected within weeks
-
Now Playing: Hospital workers overwhelmed as delta variant spreads across US
-
Now Playing: Teen plays multiple instruments without use of both hands
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 5, 2021
-
Now Playing: Florida student: ‘I and many others would feel much safer if masks were required’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 5, 2021