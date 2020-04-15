Transcript for New guidelines for reopening country coming: Trump

All of American society is engaged and mobilized. In the war against the invisible enemy. While we must remain vigilant it is clear that our aggressive strategy is working and very strongly working I'm mad at. New cases are declining throughout the New York metropolitan area. Cases in the Detroit and Denver metro areas. Are flat. Washington DC Baltimore Philadelphia and Saint Louis are showing. Great signs of progress and new cases in Houston and New Orleans are declining. The battle continues but the data suggested nationwide we have passed. The peak or new cases. Hopefully that will continue and we will continue to make great progress. He's encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country. Which will be announcing we're going to be. Talking about that tomorrow will be having a news conference tomorrow sometime during the afternoon we're gonna be announcing the guidelines. And we'll be talking about various states. And it's very exciting.

