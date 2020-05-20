Gyms reopen with physical distancing, regular sanitizing

More
As fitness centers begin reopening, they are implementing new protocols to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
1:00 | 05/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gyms reopen with physical distancing, regular sanitizing
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"As fitness centers begin reopening, they are implementing new protocols to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70795608","title":"Gyms reopen with physical distancing, regular sanitizing","url":"/Health/video/gyms-reopen-physical-distancing-regular-sanitizing-70795608"}