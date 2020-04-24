Transcript for Health care options during the pandemic

Well, it is tough enough to lose a job due to the pandemic and for many that also means the loss of vital health insurance but there are options to help keep coverage costs under control. "Consumer reports" has just published information about what you can do, so joining me now "Consumer reports" investigative reporter Lisa gill. Lisa, thank you for being with us, and we know health care costs are already high. If you're now out of a job and there's no money to pay for the coverage, can the health care system meet this current challenge? You know, 22 million people have lost their jobs so far, so we know at least half of them will be looking for health insurance and, yes, you know, this pandemic really exposed some of the weaknesses of this health care system, but there are some things that you can do. And, you know, the first thing you want to do, if you have a complicated medical situation, maybe you're getting a cancer treatment or other long-term treatment, if your employer offers cobra, it's essentially an extension of your existing coverage, you have that option. You have 60 days to sign up. You're going to pay for your full amount of your health care so it could be expensive, but it's something to consider. The next possibility is to go look at healthcare.gov. And so that's -- it's a really useful tool for really everybody and there's some screener questions in the beginning and it's going to determine how much you're making per month, so if you've just lost your job and the amount is zero, you'll put that amount in. It also determines where you live and what the laws are in your state, but what's really surprising is about 37 states have expanded their medicaid coverage to cover people just like what's happened now with people that have lost their jobs and who have -- they're not necessarily at poverty level but you can make up to $1,400 a month or even $3,000 a month for a family and qualify for your state medicaid plan which is great news. What about those people out there who have been hit with surprise medical bills? What can they do? Yes, so, you know, the families first act that was passed as one of the relief packages for Americans, we were really hoping that a surprise medical bill protection would be a part of that, but unfortunately it's not, so it's still very much a risk or a threat for people, so if this happens to you, a couple of things, if you start to receive medical bills from your doctor or hospital, don't actually -- and you still have health insurance, don't actually pay it at first. You want to wait until your insurance company shows you their explanation of benefits about how much they'll cover. If they're not going to cover as much and you're sort of surprised by the amount, the first thing you'll want to do is call the insurance company and ask them if they've made a coverage mistake. Believe it or not, there are quite a few mistakes and it's worth asking. If they say no, sorry, I know this sounds crazy, but, you know, you're really your best advocate. Your next question is will you cover this at the in network rate anyway and we have heard consumers tell us that is a possibility. Sometimes the insurance companies just simply change if that doesn't happen now you need to go on the offensive and now you'll start making more phone calls to both the doctor's office that may have billed you or the health system or hospital system. And now you're going to ask, can you guys bill me at the in network rate instead of the out of network rate, which the in network rate will be substantially less money. Then you'll ask them would you give me a discount if I paid the amount in entirely in full up front like a substantial discount, 20%, 30%. If they say no on that, you can also ask if they have any financial services at the hospital or the health system. A lot of times they can offer payment plans, they may even offer additional financial help, but what we've learned is they may not offer it to you up front. You actually have to ask. So much helpful information for us. Lisa gill of "Consumer reports," thank you so much. We appreciate your time today. Thank you.

