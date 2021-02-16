-
Now Playing: Multilingual assistant principal helps 160 refugee students during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How controlling high blood pressure may prevent Alzheimer’s
-
Now Playing: COVID hospitalizations down 50% since January peak
-
Now Playing: Don't get ‘Fauci'd’
-
Now Playing: Embracing ‘The New Normal’ with Dr. Jen Ashton
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: Health care workers face pandemic mental health emergency
-
Now Playing: New nurse survives cancer, will soon return to fighting COVID-19 at work
-
Now Playing: South African COVID-19 variant spreading across US
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Former President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus and the economy
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old writes letter to Congressman, then gets legislation drafted in her name
-
Now Playing: TikTok influencer shares personal battle with heart disease
-
Now Playing: Boy with cerebral palsy gets a Valentine's Day surprise
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 43 states on alert for 2 major storms
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 making it difficult for parents to find dental care for kids, poll finds
-
Now Playing: New COVID variants detected
-
Now Playing: How concerned Americans should be about new COVID-19 variants