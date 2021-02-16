Transcript for Immigrant doctor looks for path to citizenship

While the topic of a pathway to citizenship intense focus on undocumented immigrants many visa holders are also paying close attention to what I have changed the Biden administration and democratic majority can bring for them. Our Caylee hard time re connected with one of those visa holders who's been on the front lines in this pandemic. With every shot at the cove in nineteen vaccine someone breathes a sigh of relief. It is that eight of east speaking of ink and esteemed gothic like an insurance policy. Doctor actions comets one of the millions of health care workers in this country who's received both doses. When you're vaccinated who was more relieved to you or your white half I would have to cement life. Over the last ten months since doctor comment this cycle that on the front lines in his Kansas hospital. He and his wife's in my hand have learned how to manage their gut wrenching reality can be have to do what we can do. Doctor Thomas first explained his greatest fearless in July to. You're listening because us. Yeah thinking fatal septic us. I'm always worried about not and to see bush and daughter new looks elevated I don't mean kid around. At last away and then my life and mind. T enough Theodor doctor ourselves didn't have Google and it's so important and India it. Martin doctor comic has been saving lives in this country for more than ten years police here are H one B visa and stuck in a massive backlog for a green card. Which would pave the way to eventual citizenship. But without that protection if for any reason he's unable to work he Stanley would have to return to India or possibly face deportation. Doctor should not be worried about his papal work. And should be online ahead of everybody else save lives when we're in the national endemic to all ends on deck and immigration as the best tool in our. There according to the Department of Homeland Security to US submitted over 101000 health care applicants on the H one B visa last year rain here there's a backlog of green card applicants over a million inflaming the east immigrants. Greenpeace. On many other colleagues seem to seem bull looked. Nobody has has addicted to let them go to work Taylor art or do what needs to be done and needling the electors can lord its. During a national crisis medical professionals like doctor common are offered little to no protections from teacher deportation. In his final days in office president trump extended the limitations he put on nearly all immigrants coming to the US during the pandemic. One study finding his executive order specifically barring some H one B visa holders from entering. Cost the US economy 100 billion dollars last year alone not been. Looking has been done in that regard to address concerns. That as being Tom personally ready disappointing. Now let's turn of the new administration and a new democratic led congress immigration attorney Michael wilds says he's been giving great assurances change is coming. I have confidence in this new administration and institutions that we're the dog get this right the doctor should be. Comforted by the and we should all be there to help you get to the front of the law. On his first day in office president Biden proposed a broad immigration overhaul the most ambitious policy since the Reagan administration. There's also stalled legislation that could reallocate 40000 green card slots but have gone unused in recent years to specifically help foreign doctors and nurses. Doctor common beliefs if congress passes that built there's a chance he gets his green card in a matter of months. Not years this is as encouraged you've been a longtime ES. I don't want to count my chickens. Around me but I am hopeful bound independent administration that something. Hopefully going to be done not far Turkey collect dust who. Well you know who she should think of it and I'm not trying do I miss out on the back but who have a problem. Put their lives and families on the lying to looks to take care of this and to me. In this country for ABC news lying stealing our time and Los Angeles. Thank you Caylee.

