Insulin prices become major factor in presidential race

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses how one of the key issues in this presidential race is health care and what candidates are doing to address the nation’s needs.
2:40 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Insulin prices become major factor in presidential race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:40","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses how one of the key issues in this presidential race is health care and what candidates are doing to address the nation’s needs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"68921809","title":"Insulin prices become major factor in presidential race","url":"/Health/video/insulin-prices-major-factor-presidential-race-68921809"}