Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

we turn to Kyra Phillips with the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon, Kyra. Some of the stories that we're watching as we come on. Plans to reopen the economy are taking shape in a number of states. Restaurants in Atlanta starting up again, with new rules in place for diners today, including tables six feet apart and servers wearing masks, and in New Jersey, governor Phil Murphy is unveiling what he calls responsible reopening driven by "Data science and common sense." Governor Abbott detailing his plan to ended his stay at home orders. And re-emerging today after a pretty brutal battle of the virus, prime minister Boris Johnson apologizing for being away for three weeks and warning it's too soon to end the lockdown in uk. Speaking outside 10 downing street, Johnson said we're now beginning to turn the tide on this disease but he says he refuses to throw away the public's effort by relaxing the lockdown too soon. And there's an app for that down under. Officials in Australia urging more citizens to download new technology that will help them trace the coronavirus there. Saying, if more people register they have a better chance to protect families and healthcare workers. And take a look at these images posted by a nervous American airline passenger at JFK airport. Erin said that she was stunned that her flight to north Carolina was so packed. The airline did respond saying, customer safety is a top priority and that the relaxing policies by reassigning seats to create more space between customers and working closely with the CDC. Amy, Erin also says it's when she sat in the middle seat that she became concerned about her health. As states slowly reopen, we'll still be talking about social distance and how and when we should continue to do it. That will be a topic for quite some time. Kyra, thank you.

