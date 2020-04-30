Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

And we turn to ABC's Keira Phillips in Washington with all of the latest headlines for us good afternoon Kara. Fey Amy great to see you hear some of the developments that we're working on. Right now the new jobless claims just in today three point eight million people. Applying for unemployment last week these new claims topping thirty million in just six weeks since the corona virus pandemic began devastating our country. Those jobless numbers higher than expected but still below record levels. At least sixteen states are now beginning to lift shut down restrictions and many businesses are slowly reopening. New Jersey residents will be allowed back into state parks on Saturday and in Iowa in Texas officials there are warning workers not ready to go back to work. Even if it's over safety concerns that they may lose unemployment benefits the mayor of Los Angeles says residents there are expected to be among the first in the country to get free co bid nineteen test. Even if you're not feeling sick. However front line workers and those struggling with symptoms will get first priority. As heading back to the beach well none of that right now the governor ordering all California beaches closed due to recent over crowded and you're gonna need your shopping list. And your face mask if you're headed to costs go now the company announcing the new policy going into effect on Monday for adults and children over to. And whole foods now joining costs go another grocery retailers are special hours for seniors. Whole foods customers over sixty and those with disabilities can get priority pick up and delivery. At stores and also online and Amy full disclosure here my husband took advantage of the early costs go hours for seniors it was a humbling moment. But I reminded him that sixty is the new fifty that the the stay I think that's what's important care act better appreciated thank you you bet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.