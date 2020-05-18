Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Turnout ABC's Keira Phillips in Washington DC with the latest headlines force good afternoon Kara. Oh Amy good afternoon great to see you hear some of the stories that we're working on right now beginning with the USS Theodore Roosevelt back in the news again today. Navy officials digging into a mystery at least thirteen sailors who didn't have symptoms. Now testing positive for Kobe to nineteen those sailors have tested negative twice clearing all protocols to get back on board. Including up fourteen day quarantine. Well the navy says after no symptoms for three weeks all those sailors are reporting my old body aches and headaches now. And it's back to work this week for tens of thousands of workers at the nation's Big Three auto makers. But that comes with a lot of new safety protocols including. Plastic partitions around the workstations temperature checks and detailed screenings of those workers as they reenter the various buildings. At a positive new development from an ancient corner of the world the Acropolis in Greece. Is reopening once again thanks to strict lockdown measures they're in March. Officials say that that cap fatality and infection numbers relatively low. So today in that country as it reopens around the ancient sites you can visit them also the shopping malls. And also mainland travel. Up and running and Amy Greece even switching up its heritage first slogan to security first and before you hike around the sacred citadel. Unlike the ancient Greeks hands sanitized there and face masks are being distributed at the entrance and much smaller crowds too so it's. Some good day the modern times that we are living in Kara thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.