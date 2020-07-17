Transcript for Latest developments

We'll turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington with the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon, Kyra. Hey, am Y happy Friday. We begin with the new poll showing trust and approval of president trump is declining, as those covid cases are growing. The new abc/"washington post" survey showing 64% of Americans say they distrust the president on the pandemic and 6 in 10 disapprove of how he's handling it. This is a steep rise since the outbreak's early days. Just 38% of the Americans now approving of the job that president trump is doing. New coronavirus cases in Texas hitting all-time highs over the past three days and yesterday, the greatest single-day number of deaths there. Texas health experts now pointing to fourth of July holiday gatherings as one of the causes for the large increase in illnesses. And you won't be able to escape all this on a cruise ship any time soon, either. The CDC extending that no-sail order right through September and continuing the suspension of passenger operations on ships that can carry more than 250 travelers in waters subject to U.S. Jurisdiction. But Americans of course continue to reinvent themselves as their businesses and the eye of the coronavirus storm, check out this Indianapolis farm transforming into a socially distant drive-in entertainment venue. Starting Wednesday, July 29th, families can head to the parking lot social, for movies, games, live music and comedy shows, all from the comfort of your car. And Amy, the five-day event billed as America's wildest drive-in experience. They're going to have bingo, trivia and karaoke. Since I can't convince you and Dr. Jen to do "Dancing with the stars," how about a little karaoke in the heartland? Are you guys in? You had me at karaoke. Thank you, Kyra. All right, Hawaii is usually one of America's most popular

