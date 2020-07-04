Transcript for Latest developments on coronavirus pandemic

In the meantime we turn out ABC's Rachel Scott was in Washington with all the latest headlines Forrest good afternoon Rachel. Hey Amy here are some of the developments we are keeping an eye on. Federal officials say called for the national hotline providing emergency help to Americans. Suffering emotional distress is up a staggering 891%. From last year at this time that's spike. Do though the key to the corona virus. And voters in Wisconsin are headed to the polls say despite a statewide state at home order comes after a State Supreme Court blocked the governor's efforts. To postpone that primary. And the US Supreme Court limited the window for mail in ballots. And the glimmer of good news now from the University of Washington analysis of new data suggests hospitalizations. Liberty peaked in Washington State. Researchers are sharply revising fatality estimates downward for the time being. Meaning are a racially appreciated thank you Selma.

