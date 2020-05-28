Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 28, 2020

Here are the big developments were tracking right now the world wide count from Johns Hopkins University. More than five point seven million confirmed corona virus cases within one point six million of them here in the US. With more than 391000. Americans for covering with me now is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jan. Obviously so much attention on wearing masks including those who choose not to Wear on there is a new study out now that shed some light. On the issues a what do we know about masks right now while we're going to be learning a lot more but let's look back first for some historical perspective first of all. Masks from nick 1890s. Rate around the nineteen hundreds were really used to prevent the spread of infection just like they're being used now. But around 1918 when we had that that be pandemic. That's when he first started to be used to protect the person wearing them. Now we have to remember that this is part of PPE so surgical masks and ninety five's they are still in high demand for health care that health care professionals and first responders. And the efficacy really depends on the fit. And the fabric so you know even though they're there are all a little bit different those are the two most important factors we have to remember. That they do not replaced the behaviors. Lake social distancing and hand hygiene very important for bringing you see all kinds of masks may ask shift masks and ninety five's on the street there's a new study out. Up from the UK about masks. How they work what are the theory it's this really caught my attention it hasn't been peer reviewed yet but this study from the NHS in the UK. Looked it all different types of face coverings different fabrics and they found it in general. The 90% or more they also found that those full face shields that you see that look like that clear welders kind of shield. They do. Allowed for strong downward jet that's just basic physics if the air can't go out it's gonna go down and they looked at handmade masks and found that. While is good at blocking forward momentum of these particles that they do produce jets that can leak out. The side now and the back so in all I don't terms of where you might be standing. Around someone who's wearing game I feel very safe behind the but maybe you aren't OK so what do we still need to learn about mass a lot. And we need to remember that when you look at something in a lab setting vs real life you're gonna get different results but there we don't know yet their efficacy. At preventing the spread of covic nineteen we don't know how effective they are. At protecting the person wearing Damascus remember this is really for the protection of others. And we really don't know will this practice become Herman in the US like it is in many Asian countries is this a trend that's here to stay we just don't know yet that's all to be determined.

