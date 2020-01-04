Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 1, 2020

The big developments we're tracking right now more than 861000. Corona virus cases now diagnosed around the world. The virus death rate in New York translating to one life lost about every eight minutes the vice president says at least one point one million test to be completed nationwide. Whitney is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton and doctor Jan there is a lot of conflicting information out there surrounding this fire so we want to start off. Our show today getting some stacks street clearing up some confusion so let's begin with what we know about covad nineteen. Rain and Amy since the beginning we've been saying that that it's so important in medicine and science to say what you know and say what you don't know and we learn things all the time so just because we didn't know something yesterday. Doesn't mean we won't know it today or evolve how we're thinking so with what me know. We know that corona viruses or the family that are responsible for causing up to 30%. Of common colds. Worldwide so you and I have definitely had won in our lifetimes. They can also cause infections. In the lungs the GI tract and they can in fact the heart. So that's important to understand this strain is new that's why it's getting so much attention and there's so much we don't know about this particular strain. And then testing. We know that a lot of tests are being done but we also know that the time to get those results can range anywhere from five minutes. Most recently took over ten days so a huge range Ari and then doctor gents there is new information about this virus. Coming in daily so what are some of the things we think. We know about covad nineteen. We'll just released in the last day or two a big study in the lancet based on Chinese state debt and the CDC director echoed this. Then that seems to suggest that up to 25%. Of people infected. With this virus have no symptoms at all we also think based on were published dated to an 80% of all cases are mild that's obviously really good news. And again based on published data small reports the average incubation period is five days and I want to underscore. As we learn more and we have many many more patients to study. These numbers might change but that's what we think we know at this point aren't in doctor Jan as you know there's also just a lot of miss information out there like how Long Will this last. When can we flatten the curb went to people go back to work there are things that we just don't now. Rape and one of the biggest ones Amy is we don't really know the major route of transmission of this virus we suspect and assume that it's via respiratory droplets that that's the major driver. More than contact but again we don't know for sure we don't know when those antibodies that will appear in our blood that show evidence that we've been infected and then possibly can either help someone else or fight another. Exposure will appear we're not sure about that. And we don't know what the role of surgical masks in preventing the spread of this virus and flattening the curve. And that is the biggest topic probably of this we certainly thank you so much doctor Jan we will be back with you later in our show would viewer questions. And we will keep giving you all at home reliable information every day.

