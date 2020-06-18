Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 18, 2020

Among the major developments we're tracking more than 8.3 million cases of coronavirus worldwide with 117,000 American lives lost that we know of. More than 4 million recover around the globe. With us here to lead us off is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. We're seeing new cases rise sharply in a lot of states. There's concern about the confusion what this virus means is leading to some bad behavior. Talk us what through we do know. Kind of coronavirus 101. Let's do the deep dive, Amy. It's hard to realize it's only been six months. It's so easy to get lost in all the changing information. At this point here's what we know. It's a highly transmissible respiratory virus. Right now data supports the fact that about 25% or more of confirmed cases can literally show no symptoms be asymptomatic. Based on supported data in the literature 80% of cases don't require hospitalization. That's the good news. We know the risks of severe disease or death with covid-19 does go up with chronic conditions, brown and black ethnic groups, ages and men versus women. Those are the high risk populations. Another bit of confusion, many people believe because we spent those months in quarantine that the virus has gotten better or it's not as prevalent. There are a lot of myths out there. Which ones concern you the most? These are the ones I'm hearing on a regular basis. Listen, that behavior, that thinking is understandable because we just want to go back to the way it was last summer. The myths that are potentially dangerous, the virus just disappeared. It's gone. It's not out there anymore. I'm young so I'm not really at risk. I can't get it. As long as someone has no symptoms because we hear how many are asymptomatic, they're not really sick and not infectious. As long as I'm six feet away from you I'm fully protected. All of those not true, they're dangerous. Not just for you as an individual but the people around you. Since the virus is still new in terms of viruses, what are the questions that truly no one really knows the answer to? Always so important in medicine and science to remember it's as important what we don't know as what we do know. In terms of coronavirus right now we really don't have good data yet on how effective masks are at reducing the spread to others or protecting the person wearing it. We think there's some benefit. We don't know how much. We don't know how much a transmission of this new strain of coronavirus is by droplet, versus by longer range, aerosol or airborne or contact transmission. That's still being figured out. We don't know when each various states' hospital systems or health care systems will reach capacity. That's one of the things we're watching closely. We don't know how many more cases, how many more hospitalizations and covid related deaths could be prevented by more mask wearing more aggressive social distancing and avoiding these crowds. Still learning day to day. Learning a lot from you Dr. Jen. We turn to Kyra Phillips for the

