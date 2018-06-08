Transcript for Living in the city may not be heart healthy: Study

We've all heard the importance of leading heart healthy lives exercising eating right minimizing stress. But our hearts may not like one other thing a lot of us are dealing living in polluted cities. In a new study researchers from the UK study the size of the heart of 3800 people exposed to low levels. Of air pollution and urban areas. They found a solution. Was directly associated with larger pumping chambers of the heart. Experts tell us if the chambers of the heart enlarged beyond a certain point the heart can have trouble pumping but known as heart chillier. The participants only Saudi 10% increase in the size of their hearts on average. But other studies. Already linked pollution to heighten risks of cardiovascular disease and death the current study may help explain how this happens experts hope. These results will enforce policies against pollution around the world. In the meantime. We can all continue to be heart healthy with what we can control little exercise healthy diet and stress free lives. With this medical minute I'm Stephanie Ramos ABC news.

