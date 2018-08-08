Transcript for Low-calorie diets affect men's and women's bodies differently, study shows

Men and women tend to try different methods when trying to lose weight. And of course eating less makes the pounds come off and can improve energy but researchers from University of Copenhagen Denmark found. That men on a low calorie diet benefited more than women. And not just in the results on the scale. It 2000 overweight pre diabetic people all showed great improvement in wait in insulin resistance. After eight weeks of the low calorie diet both genders lost around 10% of their weight. But men lost more fat and had a better heart rate at the end. Men also had a larger deep crease in the waist circumference. Improvement in blood pressure and better blood sugar control. Women had slightly lower good cholesterol. Los fat around their hips looked lost lean muscle mass to. Experts say that weight loss no matter how great or small is the first step toward curbing type two diabetes and heart disease men seem to get more benefit which could help them decrease their chances of getting diabetes and heart disease a little bit more. But women also have better health. With this medical minute I'm Stephanie promise ABC news.

