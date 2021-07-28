Transcript for Making sense of the CDC’s guidance urging masks indoors for vaccinated Americans

The CDC is now advising vaccinated people in areas with high transmission to Wear masks and door public spaces. The agency says there Herschel is due to new data showing that dealt a variant behaves unlike any other we've seen. In a pilgrim has the latest. Overnight a Pfizer CEO Albert Berlet making the case for booster shots. Saying some studies suggest the delta very it challenges the vaccines protection after six months. Talking to former White House advisor and east Leavitt in a pod cast. Do concede that the room tourism draw never. And protection for restrictions on business draw being. A laser protection against socialization. For renewal mainly. They are six months. It. But they did six months it won't succumb mulch. The very it now responsible for an estimated eight and ten cases as we learned who is in those hard hit hospitals. ABC calling fifty hospitals in seventeen states the 270 when Kobe patients in the icu. 255. Were not vaccinated this as the CDC changing its mast guidance advising that fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors and areas of high transmission siting new science that shows. Even some vaccinated people can transmit the delta very it GMA spoke to CDC director Rochelle we'll Lansky about the new guidance earlier this morning. We did over those last several days now C new science that demonstrated for those who are vaccinated. That they could in fact transmit if they are one of those rare breaks or infections so that's new. And more vaccine mandates could be on the way president Biden saying they are considering. The requirement. For all. Federal employees' dying and all right even pilgrim thank you. I want to bring an ABC news medical contributor infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and for more on this doctor Alan. Thanks for joining us. I'm gonna start of this guidance from the CDC now urging even vaccinated Americans. And high transmission areas to Wear masks what do you think. And get good morning I think this does make sense remember close to nine to get street were over a 100000 new cases in the United States the majority of those we know have that don't Delta's signature. And only half the US is vaccinated. Now we're hearing from the CDC new signs that this does and I personally seen this. The patients were fully vaccinated can come in and can have a very high amounts of virus like billions of copies of virus in the back of your nose. I'm did despite all vaccinations with all of those things and play I think it makes sense to have an indoor and asking for those of us who live in warm or hot zones in the US. Until 156. Million Americans who are fully vaccinated right now there been an estimated 153000. Symptomatic breakthrough cases sell one of those numbers tell you in terms of how the vaccine is doing against. Co but in general but also against the dealt a variant. Well says that. And breakthroughs are still on com and I'm it's truly is somewhat reduced efficacy. Against infection especially with his Delta's signature. Clear takeaways is that the flu vaccine recommends. Work against that you don't protect us against the worst outcomes no matter what the aryan infects them. The key message I want people to understand. And the CDC is also now advising that everyone in schools Wear masks are just a change from earlier guidance and said vaccinated students and staff could be mass bliss so. Here's a CDC's director explanation for this on Good Morning America take a listen. An apparent to and I want our kids to have a normal school year so we are continuing to lean in and save the children can and should be back to. Full time in person learning in the fall as long as those protection measures arm place. So as we head into the school year. With more adults more disease more transmission even among those vaccinated and the vast majority of people in these schools have not yet vaccinated. We felt it was prudent to make sure our kids can have a normal school year and how the masks to I'm to be stay safe. And I Keller and didn't take very long to go from kids don't have to Wear masks and schools anymore attuned know they do so do you think we could see this advice. Continue to progress and end up back at encouraging. Remote learning are you still confident kids will be Matt back in the classroom this fall. Obviously were shelling the CDC are taking this very seriously and they're protecting our health insurance she wants her kids to be in school we can't think of masking as a punishment we know that kids who. When their masking in school where did their backs Nader or not. Protect against transmissions in the schools so it just makes sense at a time when can win cases are surgeon when most children are unvaccinated. At this time. It you know we just makes sense for our for our kids to mask when they're at school and that will allow them to stay in school so we don't have to have the distance learning as we know how we feel about. That is CEO advisors also raising some doubts about the duration. Of its vaccines protection against Kobe after six months saying a booster shot might be needed so that six month mark is approaching for a lot of Americans. But what do you make of that she would be worried should we need to me to get on his booster shot. Think. Well you don't I think overall as we're seeing that I'm a reduction in youth in fact the effectiveness of of on the vaccine against protecting for cases sourcing cases rise. I'm duke. The booster median our future but I do want to remind everyone that. Against the worst hope comes in severe illness these vaccines are working. Unbelievably well so. Yes it's tying it to meet each time an altercation that we're going to need a blues threatened doubles start with the needle compromised patients who won be immediately know the rest of us. But still remember the U half the country's unvaccinated selecting the most important step. It's for those people to get their first dose of vaccine and there will be plenty of time to talk about boosters later but I think it's something to median our future. That kind was more than half the country now vaccinated. Is there any chanting go back to where we were a year ago and Hal also we avoid that. Diane you have heard me say this before. But worst is behind us why. Because at least half mar countries vaccinated and again. You know we hear that your effectiveness of the advisory asking used to be 95%. And then Israel is things 64%. And now the latest data from Israel singer 39% by. Re number the majority of people were vaccinated are protected against getting hospitalized. Getting into that intensive care unit and which we still have some patients are there any in my system and of course against doubt so. Yes he DD it's true that we're seeing more cases but remember these vaccines have been so powerful. Dad I'm we're not gonna be back to where we were less winter that's not going to be helping him in my predictions. Right duchess had Allen always great to have you thank you. Figured I am.

