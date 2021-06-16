Transcript for Man declines COVID-19 vaccine, needs double lung transplant

Contracted goaded late January. On the thirtieth of January we win yet tested at local pharmacy. The next day we got the results it's positive. So tried we tried it's kind of self medicated home. Two days later. It got worse. I could walk. At a oxygen levels were very low. Not affect out walking to the front house and ended up falling. Wife called the ambulance and they took me straight to the hospital. And that's when they admitted me on February 2 this year coded in that attack in my lungs. And is it just ate away and so quickly. I had to go on Atmos system. Which basically is basically your lungs it could. It runs to your blood through a machine and pulls carbon dioxide out. And and that they did that so they can do an evaluation for the transplant because a longer just so far gone at that point. It was quick it was within three weeks there Longoria shot at that point if they prove me put me on the list and threw eggs later I had the transplant on April 13.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.