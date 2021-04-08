Transcript for Mask debates rage as schools reopen while delta variant spreads

Governor ace a Hutchinson now says he regrets signing a ban on mass mandates and is calling a special session of the state legislature in hopes of reversing it. The news comes as the debate grows over masks in schools and more students head back to class I want to bring in the president of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten. For more honest Randi thanks for being here Howell are teachers responding to this debate over mass mandates. So diet march. Teachers want. Mast mandates. Cross country it's not bad teachers white mask it's really uncomfortable teaching and asked her to be in a mass reason why decorations. We really have to be better. But we've just been thrown purple with the delta Berry and and we want. More important than anything else schools need to be open salon sports kids for a safe and welcoming and joy oh school year. And we need to cheat them open and that's what the mass mandate well how do since. Lot of issues not gonna be vaccinated. When we come back to school. And what appears to stock trends disability at this AirTran or delta variant. Mask so we reluctantly. You know agree you know oh I have been calling or it. In light of what boat the CDC. And the association of pediatricians. Cold War and and less and I say is. Arch. Is to create an environment. You don't hoax all it's why. And so this organization. Of everything this polarization everything is making our job. Much much harder. How does adults of aryan change that calculus when it comes to reopening schools do you think we could see returned to remote learning if things get worse. So I have to be. A very cheerful met with all of my words. 'cause I was asked that question. Last week. And I said we're really trying and somebody should use that went on I got they retreating no we're not treating. We have to reopen schools but the question is how do you she'd ever open. And that delta Hess was her all but because we would be different situation right now. And so you know we just have to make sure that mayor mitigation is in place so we don't have the destruction. You know in the first resurgence. We don't wanna open and then close. We don't want to open and then had. Yahoo! she lives swaps. Schools in the states including LA you will easy had a hard Texas. Where you had these huge you know search is now was and we don't want all of a sudden school time school being quarantined. So so that's where the mayor mitigation becomes really important sound physical distance in this breezy. And having the and mask wearing and good. That nearest city is now requiring vaccinations. For most public indoor activities and many universities are mandating vaccinations for their students so. Do you see a vaccine requirement down a line for teachers. What we agree win. That Lazio as requirements. Obscene or testing and let me be clear. A 1000%. Our union is a 1000%. Short vaccines. And we've put our millions of dollars now in the last few months. Not only to a courage to stand now vaccination next to encouraged. I am our kids our families to get it. 90%. Our members 9090%. Of our members next. So we're looking right now say can we convince the rest of the hold out how we organize we convince them. Com and and if we. What other steps need to happen I think that apple authorization. Of the advisory vaccine is really important interns are getting older that. You know we're looking at all alternatives. And make sure that schools are safe and well. But we've agreed with it Joseph Biden and lit a lot CO bat of vaccines. Order testing. Is important Crimsley employees. And use of that educators had just been through the second most challenging year of their professional lives but that the most challenging one. Starts this fall why do you say that what lies ahead for teachers and students. Because what's happened is we've had. You know we this. Chris may. Pandemic. I have instructed. Everyone's thoughts and chilled over 600000. People wit and even though it's in the same parent and pandemic Warsaw. People how. Have dealt with it or had an objective I did. And so it has raised all the equity issues trump issued but he issues around academic learning. And so this year. We. Hello hits. Get there Mo Jo back and confidence again and feel. A sense of normalcy. And also accelerate or. Also deal with all social emotional dramatizing issues of everybody being apart. She treasure teachers to she due to big show to help aren't yet sixty. Teachers already are. There's you know they're there was Rand study last may. Sure does said the eight percentage teachers twice the number of other adult workers so. She stressed. In in in not only in their lives. Closing the obligations they have so. I bet you this polarization. Like in Florida. Where. You have the single highest number of cases this weekend. The governor says. I'm not gonna do the same question haven't asked so there's some are stressed there's a lot of obligation teachers' right now are sure it. And they want to help arch its. So I'm Randy while we have you I also want to get your reaction to the findings of this investigation into the New York governor. You're obviously known Governor Cuomo long time you served on his education reform commission so what do you make of these allegations and his response to them. Look and and I say it is more in sadness than anything else known the governor shorter. And many many many years. The what attorney general James found. Was that the governor's conduct which were meant. It would be rough cut repugnant and repugnant can say that we're sure any. A person in a position of power much less than governor. But I know his response. To be equally repugnant. These steps steps forward. This. This AG's report. Was done well and in the highest degrees. A scooter. She scrutiny. And and and instead of actually. Seeing. Bet that charges are series. The governor still. I'm attempting to deflect politically. I think she has no choice. But Xu who resigned. An and and and it's really innocent and has said it's a sad day for a New York. But is a good day. For the fact that the HE. Is seriously. And and and made it clear. That these women. Patton. I'm something that they needed to make sure what is clearer. And that we as public officials around the country need to make sure. There is that we do not rule harassment. Bully in the workplace. Time an American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten Randy we appreciate your time today as always thank you. Thank you.

