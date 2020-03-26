Transcript for Minnesota prison transforms into hospital

This shattered prairie correctional facility in Appleton Minnesota in a matter of peaceful open as a health center to handle Kobe nineteen patients. There's a lot of a lot of pieces are now but it soul part storage bears don't. We video chat with Brian loved. He'll look cesium Helton Monte video who's leading the project teams at hospitals to deal with cope in nineteen in one place. The realization that our resources together that we raise that bar. He says hospitals in the region simply cannot handle the surgical but nineteen patients. Since her only 100 hospital beds and only three of those her intensive care beds in the 3 west central Minnesota counties the hospitals you have X ray equipment paid oxygen and other supplies that are being set up in the cells inside the former prison. The goal is to have 88 bids open by Monday that thirty with a capacity of up to 300. I'm sure you're in need of staff where gathered. Apple concern of course we want about 200 people other made. Besides people so we can we can't we can wrap up that the staffing. They've also asked that three counties we serve to help with expenses for example to Bullock county gave them a 425000. Dollar interest free loan. It just makes sense to try and zero it would. Protect. People especially Kim unless somebody who is infected with. With the players that they have a good place to go that doesn't follow there are other hospitals. And DH is reporting just one case coping nineteen in this three counties. Deep down blog Dell hopes all of their planning effort used in that curve can be flattened on the cope in nineteen spread. My ultimate wish I think everyone would be are we get this bill thanks. No we don't have to use it that would be the ultimate dream. And they're actually five Eyewitness News.

