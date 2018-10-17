Now Playing: Neck collars providing answers to subconcussive impacts

Now Playing: Is this the ultimate cure for hiccups? Dr. Ian Smith breaks down old-school remedies

Now Playing: Male breast cancer survivor shares his journey

Now Playing: 62 cases confirmed of mysterious illness affecting kids

Now Playing: This full-body slider workout will take your gym routine to the next level

Now Playing: Polio-like illness affecting dozens in US: CDC

Now Playing: Volunteers help soothe West Virginia's drug-exposed babies

Now Playing: Unvaccinated child dies of the flu in Florida

Now Playing: Selena Gomez reportedly seeking mental health treatment

Now Playing: Respiratory virus with potential to lead to rare disease raises concerns

Now Playing: More than 3 dozen cases of rare disease confirmed in New York

Now Playing: Lilly is raising awareness for metastatic breast cancer

Now Playing: Polio-like illness afflicting kids in clusters

Now Playing: How to do the 'Thriver' yoga routine for metastatic breast cancer awareness

Now Playing: Lilly is raising awareness about metastatic breast cancer

Now Playing: 'The View' has a candid conversation about mental health

Now Playing: What to know about rare disease causing partial paralysis in children

Now Playing: Rare polio-like illness strikes at least 6 children in Minnesota

Now Playing: Is hand sanitizer or hand-washing more effective for young children?