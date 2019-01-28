-
Now Playing: This device could lead to better breathing
-
Now Playing: What is Ewing sarcoma?
-
Now Playing: What is testicular cancer?
-
Now Playing: 'Tree man' suffers from rare skin condition
-
Now Playing: Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
-
Now Playing: Baby hears sister's voice for first time and can't stop laughing
-
Now Playing: Basketball fans in Oregon unfazed by recent measles outbreak
-
Now Playing: The best toys for kids make use of their imaginations, not a screen
-
Now Playing: Baby ibuprofen recalled from Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar
-
Now Playing: More schools are starting classes later to let students sleep
-
Now Playing: Woman agrees to become an 'Immortal Corpse' for science
-
Now Playing: Don't eat raw cookie dough: CDC
-
Now Playing: Fentanyl driving increase in drug overdose deaths
-
Now Playing: What is Mad Cow disease?
-
Now Playing: New Jersey surgery center possibly exposed thousands of patients to HIV, hepatitis
-
Now Playing: What is Rift Valley fever?
-
Now Playing: Texas judge rules Obamacare 'unconstitutional'
-
Now Playing: The Future of Medicine
-
Now Playing: Cigarette smoking in the US hits record low, but it's not all good news
-
Now Playing: New study shows actual force backpacks put on your spine