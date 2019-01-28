Transcript for Number of measles cases rises amid outbreak

In medical news in area considered one of the nation's anti vaccination hotspots is battling a growing measles outbreak. State of emergency has been declared in Washington State where 35 cases the infection have now been confirmed. 34 are in Clark County which includes Vancouver. Most of the patients are under eighteen and were not immunized warnings have been issued in neighboring Oregon and Idaho.

