Number of measles cases rises amid outbreak

More
The number of cases in Washington continues to grow as an outbreak rages on.
0:23 | 01/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Number of measles cases rises amid outbreak
In medical news in area considered one of the nation's anti vaccination hotspots is battling a growing measles outbreak. State of emergency has been declared in Washington State where 35 cases the infection have now been confirmed. 34 are in Clark County which includes Vancouver. Most of the patients are under eighteen and were not immunized warnings have been issued in neighboring Oregon and Idaho.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60677290,"title":"Number of measles cases rises amid outbreak","duration":"0:23","description":"The number of cases in Washington continues to grow as an outbreak rages on.","url":"/Health/video/number-measles-cases-rises-amid-outbreak-60677290","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.