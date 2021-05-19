By the Numbers: Colon cancer screenings should begin at age 45

More
Screenings for colon cancer, the second leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, should begin at age 45, not 50, according to a task force.
1:14 | 05/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Colon cancer screenings should begin at age 45

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Screenings for colon cancer, the second leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, should begin at age 45, not 50, according to a task force.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77769337","title":"By the Numbers: Colon cancer screenings should begin at age 45","url":"/Health/video/numbers-colon-cancer-screenings-begin-age-45-77769337"}